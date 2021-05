MACON – A farm broker has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a scheme to defraud an investor of up to $2.1 million. Collis Robert Todd, aka C. Robert Todd, aka Collis Todd, aka Robert Todd, aka Robert C. Todd, 64, of Jesup, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Todd faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is August 18. There is no parole in the federal system.