Tax changes would boost IRS monitoring of cryptocurrency use

The US Treasury and Inland Revenue Service (IRS) are cracking down on what they see as cryptocurrency-fuelled tax evasion. Lack of a regulatory framework for crypto is partly to blame for the loss of tax revenue from crypto gains. On that, the US crypto scene has been labeled “fragmented” by the new head of the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC), Michael Hsu, given each regulatory body’s individual approach to resolving the crypto question.