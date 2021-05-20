newsbreak-logo
Tax changes would boost IRS monitoring of cryptocurrency use

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is taking steps to ensure Americans who pay for goods or services with cryptocurrencies don’t sidestep the tax man. The Treasury Department issued a report Thursday that outlines measures. Among the proposed changes, businesses that receive “cryptoassets” with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would have to report it to the IRS. That’s something businesses already have to do when with cash transactions of $10,000 or more.

