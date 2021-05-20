newsbreak-logo
University Heights, OH

Partygoer smashes car with sledgehammer: University Heights Police Blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
At 1:25 a.m. May 11, police received a report of loud music coming from a home. Police located the home, where a party was taking place, and could hear from across the street loud music and a banging sound. The 23-year-old man who was hosting the party was also found...

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

Medina, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Police seek hit-skip suspect: Medina Police Blotter

Police responded to a hit-skip accident on private property at 7:16 p.m. May 23. There was no further information or any suspects at the time of the report. A man was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct at 2:01 p.m. May 21 after police responded to a disturbance call. There was no further information available at the time of the report.
Bainbridge, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Thief has expensive taste in wine: Bainbridge Township police blotter

Police are investigating the May 9 theft of two bottles of wine valued at $300 each from the Heinen’s store. An observed vehicle license plate number may shed some clues. Fatal crash, Country Lane: Police are investigating a one-car crash under clear conditions 9:35 p.m. May 14. The driver, Cameron Toth, 18 of Auburn, drove off the road, struck a mailbox, a culvert and a tree. He was ejected upon impact and transported to Hillcrest Hospital where he later died. His passenger, also 18 of Auburn Township was transported to the hospital for his injuries. Speed is a suspected factor. There was no evidence of the driver being impaired. A pedestrian who watched the crash was struck by the broken mailbox and may have sought medical care on his own accord.
Lorain, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Lorain apartment complex

LORAIN, Ohio — A man is dead and another male was taken to the hospital in a shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex. Tyran Thompson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m. at Bruce Towers, 5003 Oberlin Ave., police say. The other unidentified male victim was treated and released at Mercy Hospital for a gunshot wound.
Brunswick Hills Township, OH Posted by Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Man backs his work van into an ICEE truck: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

Police responded to a traffic crash involving a work van and an ICEE truck at 5:36 p.m. April 29. The driver of the work van reportedly admitted to being at fault when he backed out of a nearby bar. He failed field sobriety test and a blood-alcohol level breath test, where he registered nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication. He was additionally cited for failure to yield from a private drive.
Hinckley Township, OH Posted by Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Driver runs car off roadway at Weymouth-Stony Hill intersection: Hinckley Township Police Blotter

A driver traveling westbound on Weymouth Road at the Stony Hill Road intersection was struck by a driver traveling southbound on Stony Hill at 2:39 p.m. April 26, when the second driver failed to yield at a stop sign. Police reports stated that the first driver drove off the side of the roadway. There was no further information available at the time of the report.
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Shooting in Youngstown leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar, police said. Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown police department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Man ejected from vehicle, dies in rollover crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A vehicle lost control on Interstate 76 and flipped several times, killing the driver after he was ejected, police say. The identity of the 57-year-old victim has not been released. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the Ford Focus was traveling...
Euclid, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear case involving Euclid police shooting that killed 23-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the case against a Euclid police officer who shot a Cleveland resident five times in 2017. The death of Luke Stewart gained widescale scrutiny because of the shooting and the city’s methods of training officers regarding the use of force. Attorneys for Stewart’s family filed a civil-rights lawsuit that alleged an officer beat and used a Taser before the shooting, even though Stewart did not resist.
Mason, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Kings Island closes early after fights break out among guests

MASON, Ohio — Several fights broke out among guests Saturday inside Kings Island and in the parking lot, forcing the amusement park to close about 30 minutes early, reports say. Police officers and troopers with the State Highway Patrol responded to the park because of “unruly guests, primarily juveniles,” WCPO...