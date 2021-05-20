Partygoer smashes car with sledgehammer: University Heights Police Blotter

Police are investigating the May 9 theft of two bottles of wine valued at $300 each from the Heinen’s store. An observed vehicle license plate number may shed some clues. Fatal crash, Country Lane: Police are investigating a one-car crash under clear conditions 9:35 p.m. May 14. The driver, Cameron Toth, 18 of Auburn, drove off the road, struck a mailbox, a culvert and a tree. He was ejected upon impact and transported to Hillcrest Hospital where he later died. His passenger, also 18 of Auburn Township was transported to the hospital for his injuries. Speed is a suspected factor. There was no evidence of the driver being impaired. A pedestrian who watched the crash was struck by the broken mailbox and may have sought medical care on his own accord.