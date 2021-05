BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The National Centers for Environmental Information has released its updated climate normals for temperature and precipitation for the United States. The updated normals are based off the 30-year period from 1991-2020. The previous normals were based off the 1981-2010 dataset. Compared to the previous dataset, the United States is warming and many areas are becoming wetter outside of the Southwest. These conclusions are based off more than 9,000 daily reporting stations across the country.