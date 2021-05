BEVERLY — Even after a near two-year break in between games, the mighty remain mighty in Northeastern Conference boys lacrosse. Marblehead, which won the league title when the sport was last played within the conference in 2019, rolled in its season opener Friday, 14-2, over host Beverly at Forti Field. Senior captain Will Shull led the way by scoring six goals while sophomores Connor Cronin (one assist) and Carter Laramie scored three times each.