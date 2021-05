The AEW World Tag Team Championship, as well as a long-time team’s partnership, was on the line tonight on AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, defended their titles against Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, collectively known as SCU. Over the past number of months, a story developed within SCU. Simply put, if they were to lose another standard tag team match, Daniels and Kazarian would disband. From there, SCU saw renewed success. However, it all came to an end on tonight’s show at the hands of their former friends, The Young Bucks.