Tax changes would boost IRS monitoring of cryptocurrency use

The direct payments are part of the enhanced tax credit that was included in the president's American Rescue Plan, the same $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that brought many a third stimulus check. Because of the credit, eligible parents will be sent $300 each month for every child they have under the age of six, and $250 monthly for each kid ages 6 to 17. Starting in July, the checks will go out every month on the 15th, unless that day falls on a holiday or a weekend. The payments will run through December, and perhaps even longer, and for many will be direct deposits, but for some will be paper checks or debit cards.