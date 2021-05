One of my least favorite things I see today in media (and I’m guilty of it as well, I’m sure) is when people with a platform say “Not enough people are talking about [blank].” Like, the exact reason to have a platform is that you get to talk about what you want to talk about, for the most part anyway. So if you want people to talk about a thing, the way to do it is to start talking about that thing and hope other people follow suit. Again, I’m pretty certain I’ve done this same thing so this is certainly not directed at anyone in particular. In fact, I’m going to do it again, so maybe it’s directed at me.