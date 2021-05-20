Thomas Villepoux Unlocks the Secrets of His VR Project ‘Jailbirds: Bwa Kayiman’

“He dreams of storms and flames, the heat of a thousand suns turning everything into molten nightmare. He screams, but the roar of the superheated beast drowns out his cries. His mother, his father, everything he ever knew consumed by something so hungry it cannot be stopped. Even as far away as he is, the heat blisters his face and burns away the hairs on his head. His tears prism his vision until his small universe is a kaleidoscope of fire.” Aliens: Infiltrator isn’t another bug hunt — that’s for sure.