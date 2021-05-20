Thomas Villepoux Unlocks the Secrets of His VR Project ‘Jailbirds: Bwa Kayiman’
One of the new animated VR projects generating an early buzz prior to its premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in June is Thomas Villepoux‘s innovative Jailbirds: Bwa Kayiman. Based on the world created by Belgian comic-book artist Philippe Foerster, the project is a fantastic tale about the prison system and the value of human freedom. We caught up with the innovative director to find out more about this project, which is the first in a trilogy of VR presentations.www.animationmagazine.net