Exclusive: Jason Aaron Teases a “Massive, Oversized Showdown” in Heroes Reborn

After several months of buildup and solicitations teasing what’s ahead, Jason Aaron’s “Heroes Reborn” has begun. Yet it doesn’t seem too out of the ordinary, with the Squadron Supreme doing its usual thing and fighting familiar villains like Dr. Juggernaut and the Black Skull. I guess it is weird that it focuses on this Blade guy, and talks about side characters like the weapons manufacturer Tony Stark, but unless they’re supposed to play a large role in the next Squadron Supreme movie (wherever it goes now that the Infinity Rings story is over), I don’t see any of this as being really important.