Exclusive: Jason Aaron Teases a “Massive, Oversized Showdown” in Heroes Reborn
A strange new world is taking shape in the pages of Marvel Comics. And it's a world where the Avengers never became Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Captain America was left on ice, and Tony Stark is just another selfish billionaire. As for Thor, he spends his days drowning his sorrows in a never-ending supply of mead. Instead, the world has new protectors, though something about them seems a little…off. They are the Squadron Supreme of America, and they intend to keep the planet safe by any means necessary.www.superherohype.com