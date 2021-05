For decades, warmer waters seeping into the Arctic Ocean have increasingly threatened Arctic sea ice, with scientists predicting the ice pack could disappear entirely in summers from the middle of the next decade. Researchers have now uncovered one of the mechanisms driving this catastrophe, identifying how 'heat bombs' of warm, salty water from the Pacific Ocean flow into the frigid Arctic Ocean, heating the ice above from underneath for months or even years. "The rate of accelerating sea ice melt in the Arctic has been hard to predict accurately, in part because of all of the complex local feedbacks between ice, ocean,...