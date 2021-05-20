newsbreak-logo
Greiner gets full workout, 12 points on Day 1

By Andy Krutsinger
southeastiowaunion.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — One would be hard-pressed to find someone who had to work as hard as Cardinal’s Griffin Greiner in the first section of the 2021 state track and field meet. Greiner had a full day in just a few hours, competing in the long jump, 100-meter dash preliminaries, 200-meter dash preliminaries and 400-meter dash finals. He earned 12 points for the Comets in the process, taking second in the long jump and fifth in the 400.

#Track And Field#Workout#Long Jump#Oabcig#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Comets#400 Meter Dash Finals#Happy#Des Moines
