Greiner gets full workout, 12 points on Day 1
DES MOINES — One would be hard-pressed to find someone who had to work as hard as Cardinal’s Griffin Greiner in the first section of the 2021 state track and field meet. Greiner had a full day in just a few hours, competing in the long jump, 100-meter dash preliminaries, 200-meter dash preliminaries and 400-meter dash finals. He earned 12 points for the Comets in the process, taking second in the long jump and fifth in the 400.www.southeastiowaunion.com