RLL penalized for photo stunt
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will pay the price for orchestrating an on-track photo opportunity with its cars running three-wide to open Thursday’s practice session. Citing IndyCar Rule 9.3.1, Improper Conduct, the series judged RLL’s action of spreading Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal, and Santino Ferrucci across the front straight at half speed, which led to contact behind them between Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin, and an ensuing caution period just minutes into the start of practice, as deserving a 30-minute sit on Friday morning for all three drivers at the start of the Fast Friday practice session.racer.com