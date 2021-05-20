Windy but warmer and brighter

newsbreak-logo
By Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — While winds subside a bit overnight, plan for one more windy day, followed by a breezy day, followed by a calm day. Through the weekend, sunshine will prevail, even though there will be a few clouds from time to time. We stay dry through the start of next week.

