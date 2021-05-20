Windy but warmer and brighter

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 412 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Downtown Mobile, Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Bay Minette, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Dauphin Island, Stockton, Axis, Mount Vernon, Semmes and I65 And I165. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.