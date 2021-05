Despite being highly productive during his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster has somehow become one of the NFL’s more controversial figures. Unfairly or not, his name has become equally as synonymous with his various extracurricular activities as his impressive accomplishments on the gridiron. The 24-year-old experienced a rollercoaster in 2020; even as the Steelers won the AFC North and his 97 catches ranked ninth in the league, the headlines about him focused on his TikTok dancing, or saying “the Browns is the Browns” before losing to those same Browns by double digits in the playoffs.