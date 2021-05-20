newsbreak-logo
New England news in brief

Boston Globe
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MBTA is bringing back direct ferry service to Hingham and Charlestown and resuming weekend ferry service between Hingham and Hull. The new schedules take effect Saturday and can be viewed online at mbta.com/ferry. MBTA officials said the changes are part of an effort to restore service to pre-pandemic levels. The new weekday schedule represents approximately 80 percent of weekday service before the pandemic, while the weekend schedule represents 68 percent, officials said. Starting Saturday, full weekday and weekend ferry service to Charlestown will resume with 78 weekday and 34 weekend trips; weekday service between Hingham and Rowes Wharf in Boston will resume with 14 inbound trips to Boston and 11 outbound trips to Hingham. Service between Hingham, Hull, and Long Wharf will continue with the addition of limited weekday service to Logan Airport, including two inbound trips to Long Wharf in Boston at 12:45 and 5:45 p.m. and two outbound trips from Long Wharf to Logan at 6:40 and 7:40 a.m., officials said. Weekend service between Hingham, Hull, Logan Airport, and Long Wharf will resume with 10 inbound trips departing from Hingham for Long Wharf with five trips stopping at Hull and three trips stopping at Logan Airport. Ten outbound trips will depart Long Wharf for Hingham with one trip stopping at Logan Airport and four trips stopping at Hull. Ferry service to Spectacle Island will also return this weekend. For more information, visit www.bostonharborislands.org/ferryschedule2021.

