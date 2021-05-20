newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Ex-labor official says safety threats prompted resignation

krwg.org
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former leader of New Mexico's Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment benefits says his resignation in April was linked to threatening messages and incidents at the agency and elsewhere. Former Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley on Thursday described safety concerns in a stream of 15...

www.krwg.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mccamley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabinet Secretary#Safety Concerns#Ap#April#N M#Search
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Twitter
Related
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
Politicsthegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico?

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico? Where can you buy weed in New Mexico? What about Medicinal Marijuana? Find out in this article. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment. Being the United State's wine country with delicious food staples such as tamales, carne adovadas and huevos rancheros. Accompanying their beautiful food is the alluring landscape of the state. The caverns near Carlsbad being one of the most striking natural rock formations in the world, what isn't there to love about New Mexico?
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
IndustryMiddletown Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Albuquerque, NMeminetra.com

New Mexico ACLU sues over treatment of immigrant detainees – Albuquerque, New Mexico

The proceedings allege that the detention center operator, CoreCivic, violated the immigrant’s right to be freed from excessive or arbitrary force. “Our clients who came to the United States for security from persecution were demonstrating peacefully against dire living conditions and treatments,” said ACLU staff lawyer Nadia Cabrera Mazzeo. Said. “The guards chose not to treat them with dignity and compassion, but to spray them with chemicals for further trauma.”
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
AdvocacyWJCL

Guards at New Mexico prison pepper sprayed detained asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

One year ago, more than 20 asylum seekers were on a hunger strike, protesting COVID-19 safety conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. According to a new lawsuit from the ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, they were all sprayed with pepper spray, held in an enclosed room for several minutes and given little time to clean the spray from their bodies.
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Leaf Brief

Greetings! We’ve rolled up the recent cannabis news into a tidy package, as per usual. But first, let us remind you that it’s time to play favorites. Final voting in the 2021 Best of Santa Fe reader poll continues through the end of the month. Vote for the Best Dispensary, Best CBD store and neighborhood bests, among other services, retailers and more here.New Mexico’s unemployment rules recently changed to require people to apply for jobs. We’ve got an idea: the burgeoning cannabis industry. While New Mexico’s new Cannabis Control Division vets the potential members of its advisory board, the state is kicking off a hiring blitz for the positions of director, division counsel, deputy director of business operations, business operations call center manager, budget manager, licensing manager and executive assistant. Details on how to apply for the positions are posted on here.Scroll down for more about what’s happening with legalization in New Mexico. Remember that while possession (with limits) becomes legal on June 29, commercial retail sales don’t begin until April 2022.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM searches for answers to ‘Why Johnny Can’t Read’

Learning to read can open a person’s world to success and unlimited possibilities. In contrast, the inability to read can set the same person up for a world of cascading disappointments. More than 65 years ago, educator and writing consultant Rudolf Flesch agreed to tutor a boy who had been...
Albuquerque, NMkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. MDT

Albuquerque police arrest man connected to 3 shooting deathsALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who police say was involved in a shooting where three people were killed has been arrested. Police say in a Saturday news release that detectives tracked 41-year-old Richard Kuykendall to a home on the city's east side and called in a SWAT team to make the arrest. He was questioned and then booked into jail on a federal firearms charge. Police say they're still investigating the shooting deaths of the three men and have not charged Kuykendall. The three were found Wednesday inside a vehicle in a northeast Albuquerque hospital parking lot and a man was seen running away.