The Puma Dreamer 2 Off-Season Red Releases Tomorrow

kicksonfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDropping tomorrow, here are official images of the Puma Dreamer 2 Off-Season Red. The Puma Dreamer 2 basketball sneaker is a mid-silhouette intended to be worn on and off the court. It’s equipped with the latest RS technology from PUMA allowing athletes to perform at the highest level while also boasting a bold and slick fashion-forward design. PUMA’s signature ProFoam is utilized on the midsole which allows for rebound and energy return while the full coverage rubber outsole is enhanced for optimal durability and traction.

www.kicksonfire.com
