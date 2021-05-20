The Puma Dreamer 2 Off-Season Red Releases Tomorrow
Dropping tomorrow, here are official images of the Puma Dreamer 2 Off-Season Red. The Puma Dreamer 2 basketball sneaker is a mid-silhouette intended to be worn on and off the court. It’s equipped with the latest RS technology from PUMA allowing athletes to perform at the highest level while also boasting a bold and slick fashion-forward design. PUMA’s signature ProFoam is utilized on the midsole which allows for rebound and energy return while the full coverage rubber outsole is enhanced for optimal durability and traction.www.kicksonfire.com