McDonald’s is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

UPDATE: May 21, 2021: Entertainment Studios and Weather Group, two divisions of media mogul Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, filed a lawsuit against McDonald's Thursday alleging a pattern of racial stereotyping and refusals to contract at the fast-food giant based on federal and state law. The complaint, which seeks $10 billion in damages and was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims that McDonald's operates a tiered advertising structure that differentiates on the basis of race. Segments, the suit alleges, include a primary "general market" constituting the vast majority of McDonald's advertising budget and an "African American market" that commands a smaller budget and less-favorable pricing. Entertainment Studios says it was pushed into the latter tier despite operating mass-appeal TV networks. The suit claims that McDonald's treated Allen Media Group's properties in this way because Allen himself is African American.