newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

McDonald’s is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald’s violated...

whbl.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Racial Discrimination#Advertising#Corporate Media#Racial Bias#Media Company#Corporate America#Mcdonald#Reuters#Mcdonald S Corp#Weather Group#The Weather Channel#Hispanic#Asian American#Lgbtq#General Motors Corp#Nbc#Comcast Corp#The U S Supreme Court#Blacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

McDonald’s Won’t Advertise On Weather Channel, Other Black-Owned TV Networks? Giant Restaurant Chain Denies Discrimination Lawsuit

McDonald’s is being sued for racial discrimination for allegedly refusing to advertise on the networks of Entertainment Studios Networks Inc. and Weather Group LLC, which are owned by Black comedian-turned-media mogul Byron Allen. “This case involves both a racially discriminatory contracting process and refusals to advertise on plaintiffs’ networks on...
BusinessNewsbug.info

Media mogul Byron Allen files $10B lawsuit against McDonald’s, alleging racial discrimination in its ad spending

McDonald’s has been hit with a $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit from media companies owned by Byron Allen. The lawsuit alleges the Chicago-based burger chain pays higher prices to advertise with general market media companies than it does Black-owned companies, which submit pitches through a separate tier for content targeting African American audiences.
BusinessCrain's Detroit Business

McDonald's hit with $10 billion race discrimination lawsuit from Byron Allen

McDonald’s is being sued by media mogul Byron Allen’s company over racial discrimination. According to the lawsuit, Allen is seeking $10 billion in damages for racial discrimination, alleging it intentionally discriminated against his company Entertainment Studios and Weather Group through “a pattern of racial stereotyping and refusals to contract.”. The...
Businessthewestonforum.com

African-American media businessman accuses McDonald’s of discrimination

African American businessman companies accuse McDonald’s of discrimination when awarding advertising contracts. The African American companies filed lawsuits in California court. You accuse McDonald’s of discriminating against the African American media. Only 0.31 percent of ad requests will go to African American media houses. Two media companies owned by a...
BusinessPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Could Get Sued By Three Quarters of Its Franchisees For This

The battle between McDonald's and its operators over tech fee payments could end with legal action against the fast-food giant, according to the latest reports. The chain, which operates 95% of its locations through franchisees, may soon be taken to court by as many as three quarters of them, according to a survey from an independent franchisee organization.
BusinessBusiness Insider

McDonald's Increases Investments In Diverse-owned Companies

(RTTNews) - McDonald's USA is accelerating the allocation of advertising dollars to diverse-owned media companies, production houses and content creators, over the next four year. The company's total investment in diverse-owned partners - including Black, Hispanic, Asian Pacific American, Women and LGBTQ-owned platforms - will more than double, moving from...
BusinessNew York Post

Amazon.com faces five new racial, gender bias lawsuits

Amazon.com Inc was hit on Wednesday with five new lawsuits by women who worked in corporate or warehouse management roles and accused the online retailer of gender bias, racial bias or both. The women, ages 23 to 64, accused Amazon of favoring men over women in career growth, allowing supervisors...
Businessrestaurantdive.com

McDonald's sued for $10B in damages over alleged racial stereotyping

UPDATE: May 21, 2021: Entertainment Studios and Weather Group, two divisions of media mogul Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, filed a lawsuit against McDonald's Thursday alleging a pattern of racial stereotyping and refusals to contract at the fast-food giant based on federal and state law. The complaint, which seeks $10 billion in damages and was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims that McDonald's operates a tiered advertising structure that differentiates on the basis of race. Segments, the suit alleges, include a primary "general market" constituting the vast majority of McDonald's advertising budget and an "African American market" that commands a smaller budget and less-favorable pricing. Entertainment Studios says it was pushed into the latter tier despite operating mass-appeal TV networks. The suit claims that McDonald's treated Allen Media Group's properties in this way because Allen himself is African American.
Businesswashingtoninformer.com

McDonald’s Announces Increased Spending with Minority-Owned Media

McDonald’s USA announced Thursday new investments to further reflect its diverse customers, crew members and communities in its marketing. Over the next four years, the company and owner/operators are accelerating the allocation of advertising dollars to diverse-owned media companies, production houses and content creators, McDonald’s said in a statement. McDonald’s...
Minoritieseurnews.net

Black businessman accused McDonald’s of racism and demanded $10 billion

The corporation is being slammed for never placing ads on sites owned by African-Americans. The world’s largest fast-food chain, McDonald’s, continues to be plagued by misfortunes. Then the Mexicans boycott American goods, and now the American media company Entertainment Studios Networks and the broadcasting company Weather Group, owned by black media mogul Byron Allen, accused the corporation of discrimination in advertising and demanded $10 billion in compensation.
Businessbenefitnews.com

Amazon sued by five women alleging bias, retaliation

Amazon.com was hit Wednesday with lawsuits from five women alleging harassment, discrimination and retaliation. The women, who have held jobs in the company’s headquarters, regional offices and logistics operations, are all represented by Wigdor, the law firm representing a plaintiff in a high-profile discrimination and harassment lawsuit targeting Amazon and filed earlier this year.
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Black-owned media taking on Ford, Stellantis after battling with GM

After winning commitments from General Motors to do more business, leaders of some Black-owned media organizations now are driving their campaign toward Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis. Media-mogul Byron Allen, who owns The Weather Channel, among dozens of other TV properties, has asked the two other members of the Detroit...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Byron Allen goes to court again to battle for Black-owned media

The TV producer sued McDonald's Corp. for $10 billion on Thursday, alleging the fast-food giant is discriminating against Black-owned media companies like his. The suit is part of a bigger push by the 60-year-old entrepreneur to correct what he says has been decades of bias against Black-owned businesses. Allen says he'll publicly shame, organize boycotts against and sue companies that don't commit to supporting African-American-owned media outlets. Executives who stand in his way will see their careers end, he promises, left behind by the march of racial progress.
BusinessThe Independent

Five women sue Amazon for race and gender discrimination

Five women, current and former Amazon employees, separately sued the e-commerce giant on Wednesday, alleging race and gender discrimination, and accusing their managers of retaliation after they raised complaints. One suit, filed by Diana Cuervo, former manager in delivery operations at an Amazon facility in Everett, Washington, alleges that her...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Uber, Ex-CEO Defeat Investor Lawsuit Over ‘Cascading Scandals’

Uber Technologies Inc. investors failed in their bid to revive a suit over the ride hailing company’s “cascading scandals” because they didn’t plausibly allege it and former CEO Travis Kalanick caused their losses, the Ninth Circuit said Wednesday. Investors brought state securities law claims against Uber after the revelation of...