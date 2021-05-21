newsbreak-logo
Pacers vs. Wizards score, results: Washington dominates Indiana, earns final spot in East playoff bracket

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wizards sprinted out to an early lead in Thursday night's play-in game and never looked back, throttling the Pacers on their way to a 142-115 win. Washington's dynamic duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook led the way in the victory, combining for 43 points, 19 assists and 13 rebounds. Indiana had no answers defensively as the Wizards shot nearly 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range as a team.

