Pacers vs. Wizards score, results: Washington dominates Indiana, earns final spot in East playoff bracket

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series. With less than a week remaining in the regular season, it's time to take one final glance at the NBA futures market before the real fun begins. As has been the case for several weeks now, there's little to no value in wagering on any of the individual awards. Nikola Jokic is a -2000 favorite to win the MVP, LaMelo Ball is -1000 to win Rookie of the Year, and the league might as well ship out the Most Improved Player trophy to Julius Randle (-10000) this afternoon.