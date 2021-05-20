newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Australia to invite proposals for domestic production of mRNA vaccines

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Friday will invite proposals from companies for establishing domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines to prepare the country for future pandemics and support long-term health needs, Industry Minister Christian Porter will say. The federal government will seek interest from the market for two months starting Friday...

whbl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Mrna#Vaccine Doses#Drug Company#Production Company#Market#Reuters#Moderna Inc#Comirnaty#Mrna Vaccines#Astrazeneca Vaccines#Domestic Manufacturing#Vaccination#Drug Manufacturers#Extracts#Approach#Reporting#Blood Clot Concerns#Country#Australian Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
AstraZeneca
Place
Sydney
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Australia
Related
IndustryMetro International

EU regulator backs extending approval for remdesivir for another year

(Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday recommended extending conditional marketing approval by a year for Gilead Sciences’ COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, the only drug so far that has been authorized for use in the region. The regulator said its human medicines committee (CHMP) found that benefits of the...
WorldBusiness Insider

Moderna's MRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Approved In Japan

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. announced Friday that its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in Japan for emergency use. Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., which is in deal with Moderna, will begin the vaccine distribution in Japan immediately. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare or MHLW in Japan has...
HealthUS News and World Report

India, Pfizer Seek to Bridge Dispute Over Vaccine Indemnity -Sources

NEW DELHI/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pfizer and the Indian government are seeking to resolve tensions over a demand by the U.S. drugmaker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in one of the world's biggest markets, two sources told Reuters. India has not given...
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Vaccine Hesitancy in Australia

With every passing week, a larger percentage of Hawaii’s population is vaccinated against the coronavirus. But in some parts of the world, the pace of vaccination is much slower—and that includes a country that usually sends a fair number of tourists to the islands. Australia has been a relative success...
WorldBBC

UK makes free-trade offer to Australia despite farmers' fears

The UK has offered trade deal terms to Australia under which both countries would phase out taxes on imports over 15 years. The cabinet was reportedly split on what terms to propose, amid concerns UK beef and lamb farmers could be undercut by larger Australian producers. But the dispute was...
HealthFortune

Europe joins U.S. in pledging major vaccine donations to developing countries

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. The European Union will donate at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Friday. The EU's top...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Italy’s Snam and Australia’s AGN mark the beginning of the blending era

Australian Gas Networks (AGN) has opened the country's biggest hydrogen site, the $14.5 million Hydrogen Park South Australia (HyP SA) production facility, and commenced blending renewable hydrogen into part of its natural gas distribution network in Adelaide, South Australia. “AGN will blend approximately 5% renewable hydrogen into its existing natural gas distribution network to deliver a blended gas to more than 700 homes in parts of the Adelaide suburb of Mitchell Park,” the company said in a statement. The HyP SA uses a PEM electrolyzer powered by solar and wind to produce 175 tonnes of hydrogen a year. AGN is part of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), which is owned by units of Hong Kong-based CK Group. “The hydrogen produced at HyP SA shows how we can use the state’s abundant solar and wind resources to deliver carbon-free gas to homes and businesses,” said AGIG CEO Ben Wilson. AGN received a $4.9 million grant from the South Australian government’s Renewable Technology Fund.
EconomyThe Guardian

UK expected to offer post-Brexit trade deal to Australia

UK ministers are expected to offer Australia a trade deal that will gradually eliminate all tariffs and quotas, one seen as a victory for free-trade Brexiters in the cabinet but is likely to prompt alarm among UK farmers. Downing Street did not deny reports on Friday that the likely offer...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taiwan presses US on COVID-19 vaccines

Taiwan pressed the United States for coronavirus vaccines in a meeting between Taiwan's health minister and the U.S. health secretary on Friday. Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said during the meeting he asked Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for vaccines to be sent to the country amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Reuters reported.
IndustryThe Journal of Commerce Online

Regulation & Policy

Top US Shippers: US solar import outlook sunny after 2020 record. Imports of photovoltaic cells used in solar power generation continue to reach new highs as the US developers plan to make major capacity additions over the next four years. 01 Jun 2015. 30 May 2015. A House Republican wants...
Pharmaceuticalswcn247.com

Japan gives preliminary OK to 2 more COVID-19 vaccines

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese health ministry drug safety panel has given preliminary approval to coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca ahead of an expansion next week of the country’s slow-paced immunization program before the Tokyo Olympics. The only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for emergency use in Japan is developed by Pfizer Inc. Formal approval of the two additional vaccines is expected Friday by a broader vaccine policy panel. As the government pushes to host the Olympics in about two months, accelerating vaccinations is key to warding off mounting public concern about the safety of the event. Recent polls have found that more than 80% of Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics this summer.
Medical & Biotech101 WIXX

Brazilian drugmaker produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

GUARULHOS, Brazil (Reuters) – Brazilian pharmaceutical company União Quimica completed production of its first batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with active ingredients and technology supplied by Russia, the company said on Thursday. The vaccine will be exported to neighboring countries in South America, since Brazil has not yet...
Healthwsau.com

Australia’s CSL unable to simultaneously make Novavax, AstraZeneca vaccines

(Reuters) – CSL Ltd said on Thursday it does not have the capacity to simultaneously produce AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines after a local report said the U.S.-based firm was looking for an Australian manufacturing partner. Australian biotech CSL is already under contract to locally make 50 million doses...
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

Moderna Holds the Key to the Future of mRNA Vaccines

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is truly the stock of the decade. As I wrote when it went public in 2018, MRNA stock is a bet less on specific drugs and more on a method for finding them. Moderna’s method is based on messenger RNA (mRNA), which are single-strand molecules that give orders for DNA to synthesize proteins against disease.
Energy Industryeia.gov

U.S. ethane production to grow, along with expanding domestic consumption and exports

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), May 2021. U.S. production of ethane, a hydrocarbon gas liquid (HGL) produced primarily in natural gas processing plants, has grown rapidly since 2013. Production has nearly doubled from 0.95 million barrels per day (b/d) in the first quarter of 2013 to 1.85 million b/d in the first quarter of 2021. In our Short-Term Energy Outlook, we forecast ethane production to continue to grow in response to a growing U.S. petrochemical industry and rising ethane exports to petrochemical plants around the world, reaching 2.6 million b/d by the fourth quarter of 2022.