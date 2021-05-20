Australia to invite proposals for domestic production of mRNA vaccines

Australian Gas Networks (AGN) has opened the country's biggest hydrogen site, the $14.5 million Hydrogen Park South Australia (HyP SA) production facility, and commenced blending renewable hydrogen into part of its natural gas distribution network in Adelaide, South Australia. “AGN will blend approximately 5% renewable hydrogen into its existing natural gas distribution network to deliver a blended gas to more than 700 homes in parts of the Adelaide suburb of Mitchell Park,” the company said in a statement. The HyP SA uses a PEM electrolyzer powered by solar and wind to produce 175 tonnes of hydrogen a year. AGN is part of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), which is owned by units of Hong Kong-based CK Group. “The hydrogen produced at HyP SA shows how we can use the state’s abundant solar and wind resources to deliver carbon-free gas to homes and businesses,” said AGIG CEO Ben Wilson. AGN received a $4.9 million grant from the South Australian government’s Renewable Technology Fund.