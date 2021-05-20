newsbreak-logo
Boston, MA

The city contracted an employment lawyer to look into the police commissioner’s past. She delivered a bombshell that few expected

By Elizabeth Koh
Boston Globe
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe independent investigation of Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White produced a slew of surprising developments and unanswered questions, not least: Who exactly was the lawyer who documented police interference, weathered the city’s attempt to kill the investigation, and produced a series of revelations in decades-old misconduct cases?. Tamsin Kaplan, a...

www.bostonglobe.com
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Benefits eyed for idled contract workers

BOSTON — Hair stylists, Uber drivers, food service workers and hundreds of thousands of other self-employed people don't have a safety net if they are laid off because they're ineligible for traditional unemployment benefits. During the pandemic, those workers have been thrown a lifeline by federal programs that help independent...
Boston, MAiBerkshires.com

Baker: State's Economy to Fully Reopen on May 29

BOSTON — Nearly a year to the day since the Baker administration announced its reopening plan for the commonwealth's economy, the governor Monday announced that remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be largely lifted effective May 29. As of that date, Massachusetts residents will no longer be required to wear face coverings...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Boston, MABerkshire Eagle

No timeline as House works on Statehouse reopening plan

BOSTON — A top House Democrat is working with House Speaker Ron Mariano's staff on a "comprehensive plan" to reopen the Statehouse to staff and the public, according to an email obtained by the News Service. While most House staff members will continue working remotely and sessions in the near...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Effective May 29, Massachusetts To Rescind Face Covering Order & Issue Advisory Which Requires Masks Indoors at Schools

BOSTON – In line with updated CDC face covering guidance, the Baker-Polito Administration will rescind the current face covering order and issue a new face covering advisory effective May 29. Non-vaccinated individuals are advised to continue wearing face masks and to continue distancing in most settings. The advisory will also...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Walsh back in the spotlight after critical report on Dennis White appointment

His name barely appears in the document, but the independent report into former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s troubled appointment of the city’s police commissioner raises numerous unanswered questions about the choice made in the waning days of Walsh’s City Hall tenure and its aftermath. Walsh decided to appoint Police Commissioner...
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Boston, MAWBUR

What Do You Want To Know About The Race For Mayor In Boston?

Marty Walsh left his seat as Boston mayor to take a job as U.S. secretary of labor earlier this year, and now several candidates have declared their intention to fill his shoes. If you're a Boston voter, we want to hear from you. What questions do you have about the...