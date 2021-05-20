Nike Dunk Low Michigan Gets An Official Release Date

Following the official images which surfaced yesterday, we now bring you a closer look at the AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High “Deep Royal Blue” which will be releasing very soon. This third colorway of the modified Nike Dunk High by AMBUSH sees the sneaker take on a full leather construction on the upper with White used for the base and Deep Royal Blue serving as the highlight hue and placed all on the overlays. For more contrast we see Black hit the waxed laces as well as the new Swooshes that extend past the heel for a unique look. Co-branded Nike x AMBUSH tongue tags, Sail rubber midsoles, and royal rubber outsoles cap off the design. The AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High “Deep Royal Blue” is currently scheduled to release at select retailers overseas on May 18th for $180 with a stateside release not announced yet. Will you be looking to cop? Keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.