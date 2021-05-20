Nike Dunk Low Michigan Gets An Official Release Date

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAfter several release date changes, the Nike Dunk Low “Michigan” now has a solid release date as Nike has given us official release information. The Nike Dunk Low Michigan takes on a full smooth leather upper in a combination of Varsity Maize and Midnight Navy all throughout. More blue then hits the laces, inner liner, and Swooshes along with red branding on the insoles, a white midsole, and a navy rubber outsole finish things off. Look for a release to take place online as well as at select retailers on June 3rd for $100.

