Backwash bizarreness in Carlsbad with Jackson Butler and a gaggle of groms. Reckless rock dodging in the OC with Parker Cohn and friends. Joining a supercharged peanut gallery before seeking the world’s smallest tube in Del Mar with Ronnie, Rusty, Chris and Mike. It’s all here, and it’s all weird. And yes, in case you were wondering, Joel Fox’s oddball visual effects have returned to Weird Waves’ WTF agenda, and are generously applied here.