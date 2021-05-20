Strong winds prompt changes to VGK watch party, other events

Strong winds in Las Vegas on Thursday prompted a last-minute location change for a Vegas Golden Knights watch party at Circa hotel-casino and forced a few other events around the valley to cancel.

SIMILAR: Power outages impacting downtown, east Las Vegas traffic

The Golden Knights watch party was originally planned for Stadium Swim, Circa's pool. The downtown resort says the event is still on but instead of being poolside, the watch party has moved to its Level 3 Fight Warehouse.

Similarly, the City of Las Vegas says the annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony previously scheduled for 6 p.m. at Police Memorial Park has been canceled due to the strong winds.

A future date for the ceremony has not been set at this time.

Also impacted by the weather is a sign spinning performance on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art says there will be more information about the event on Wednesday.

In Henderson, the Farmers Market on Water Street Plaza has been canceled. The city says it hopes to see everyone next Thursday between 4-8 p.m.

Check back for updates on events impacted by the wind in Las Vegas Thursday.

CURRENT CONDITIONS | 13 First Alert Weather

RELATED TO WIND | Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom points out three major impacts from strong winds:



