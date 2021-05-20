25 Investigates: Friend & school counselor expressed concerns about Mikayla Miller’s well-being in 2019, records show

HOPKINTON, Mass. — 25 Investigates obtained police records stemming from the investigation into the death of Mikayla Miller, the Hopkinton teen whose death has sparked criticism about the handling of the investigation.

The 17 pages include analysis of the teen’s cell phone and interviews with a school guidance counselor and witnesses who were involved in a physical altercation with Mikayla the day before she died. Among those interviewed was Mikayla’s ex-girlfriend, who 25 Investigates is not naming because she is a minor. During her interview with Hopkinton and State Police, the ex-girlfriend claims she notified a guidance counselor that she was concerned about Mikayla’s mental health.

In a separate police interview, the guidance counselor claimed she was notified about concern for Mikayla. She also told investigators that her concerns went back to 2019. That’s when she “filed a student at risk form on Mikayla,” and notified her mother, Calvina Strothers, according to documents reviewed by 25 Investigates.

Court records from 2020 show police responded to Mikayla’s home in early March after receiving a call that “a teenager was hit by her mother.”

Sources tell 25 Investigates that teen was Mikayla.

According to the court report, the police officer responding to the call was sufficiently concerned for the teen that he notified DCF. According to the report, DCF took custody of the teen.

25 Investigates has on numerous occasions sought comment from DCF. We wanted to know how long Mikayla was in DCF care and whether her case was closed. An agency spokeswoman told us via email: “… due to state and federal privacy laws and regulations, DCF cannot disclose individual-specific information about children and families.”

On April 12, just six days before Mikayla’s death, the ex-girlfriend claims she once again tried to get help for Mikayla. She told police she reached out to the same guidance counselor via email and Facebook messaged Mikayla’s aunt telling her “she was very worried Mikayla was going to hurt herself.”

As 25 Investigates previously reported, the day before Mikayla’s death, police records show a girl and two boys arrived with Mikayla’s ex-girlfriend at the Windsor Apartment game room around 7 p.m. on April 17 to exchange personal items with Mikayla.

According to the witness accounts, Mikayla and her ex-girlfriend were talking alone for some time in the game room before they began yelling and eventually fighting.

The ex-girlfriend claims she was “shoved by Mikayla” and then “admits to striking Mikayla in the face.”

The report then states other teens came into the room and intervened. One of the males stated he “struck Mikayla in the face.”

The teens claimed that’s when Mikayla “lost it” and “started smashing her head on the pool table causing it to break.”

25 Investigates reached out to representatives of the Miller family. David Johns, a family representative with the National Black Justice Coalition, said in an email:

“If there’s any veracity to the allegations regarding concern for her mental health if they were shared with adults, particularly educators, they have a mandatory reporting responsibility. If there’s veracity there should be a record.”

We also reached out to Hopkinton Public School about the alleged actions of the guidance counselor, but we have not heard back.

Meanwhile, an attorney for Mikayla’s ex-girlfriend provided this statement:

