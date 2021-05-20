newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinton, MA

25 Investigates: Friend & school counselor expressed concerns about Mikayla Miller’s well-being in 2019, records show

By Kerry Kavanaugh, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249wpM_0a6GFdYy00

HOPKINTON, Mass. — 25 Investigates obtained police records stemming from the investigation into the death of Mikayla Miller, the Hopkinton teen whose death has sparked criticism about the handling of the investigation.

The 17 pages include analysis of the teen’s cell phone and interviews with a school guidance counselor and witnesses who were involved in a physical altercation with Mikayla the day before she died. Among those interviewed was Mikayla’s ex-girlfriend, who 25 Investigates is not naming because she is a minor. During her interview with Hopkinton and State Police, the ex-girlfriend claims she notified a guidance counselor that she was concerned about Mikayla’s mental health.

In a separate police interview, the guidance counselor claimed she was notified about concern for Mikayla. She also told investigators that her concerns went back to 2019. That’s when she “filed a student at risk form on Mikayla,” and notified her mother, Calvina Strothers, according to documents reviewed by 25 Investigates.

Court records from 2020 show police responded to Mikayla’s home in early March after receiving a call that “a teenager was hit by her mother.”

Sources tell 25 Investigates that teen was Mikayla.

According to the court report, the police officer responding to the call was sufficiently concerned for the teen that he notified DCF. According to the report, DCF took custody of the teen.

25 Investigates has on numerous occasions sought comment from DCF. We wanted to know how long Mikayla was in DCF care and whether her case was closed. An agency spokeswoman told us via email: “… due to state and federal privacy laws and regulations, DCF cannot disclose individual-specific information about children and families.”

On April 12, just six days before Mikayla’s death, the ex-girlfriend claims she once again tried to get help for Mikayla. She told police she reached out to the same guidance counselor via email and Facebook messaged Mikayla’s aunt telling her “she was very worried Mikayla was going to hurt herself.”

As 25 Investigates previously reported, the day before Mikayla’s death, police records show a girl and two boys arrived with Mikayla’s ex-girlfriend at the Windsor Apartment game room around 7 p.m. on April 17 to exchange personal items with Mikayla.

According to the witness accounts, Mikayla and her ex-girlfriend were talking alone for some time in the game room before they began yelling and eventually fighting.

The ex-girlfriend claims she was “shoved by Mikayla” and then “admits to striking Mikayla in the face.”

The report then states other teens came into the room and intervened. One of the males stated he “struck Mikayla in the face.”

The teens claimed that’s when Mikayla “lost it” and “started smashing her head on the pool table causing it to break.”

25 Investigates reached out to representatives of the Miller family. David Johns, a family representative with the National Black Justice Coalition, said in an email:

“If there’s any veracity to the allegations regarding concern for her mental health if they were shared with adults, particularly educators, they have a mandatory reporting responsibility. If there’s veracity there should be a record.”

We also reached out to Hopkinton Public School about the alleged actions of the guidance counselor, but we have not heard back.

Meanwhile, an attorney for Mikayla’s ex-girlfriend provided this statement:

The details of this story can be difficult. We know there is a lot of need right now for mental health resources.

If you or someone else may need some help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800- 273-8255.

For information on Supporting Black LGBTQ+ Youth check out The Trevor Project.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
Hopkinton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselor#Health Records#Police Records#Public Records#State Records#Federal Records#Friend School#State Police#Hopkinton Public School#The Trevor Project#Windsor Apartment#Court Records#Investigators#Teen#Educators#Mental Health Resources#Dcf Care#Veracity#Mass#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Hopkinton, MAhopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Police: Missing elderly man found, taken to hospital

The Hopkinton Police Department announced Sunday evening that it had located an elderly man who had not returned home from a walk earlier in the day. Edward O’Leary, who is 88 years old, was located at approximately 6:47 p.m. “in a swampy area of town off of Linden Street, by a canine unit,” the HPD stated in a press release. “The area was difficult to maneuver and both police and fire worked hard to extricate the party from the area. Once removed, the party was evaluated by Hopkinton paramedics and then transported to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.”
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Hopkinton, MAnbcboston.com

Hopkinton Officials Looking for Missing Elderly Man

Officials in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, are looking for an elderly man who was last seen Sunday afternoon. The 88-year-old, identified by the Hopkinton Fire Department as Mr. O'Leary, was last see at 3 p.m. in the Clinton Street area. He was wearing a red hat, tan jacket, blue pants and sneakers.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Hopkinton, MAVox

We should be talking about the death of Mikayla Miller

It’s been nearly a month since 16-year-old Mikayla Miller was found dead, with a belt around her neck and tied to a tree, in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. It remains unclear what happened to the Black teenager, who identified as LGBTQ — both before she died and how she died. What is...
Hopkinton, MAbaystatebanner.com

Hundreds rally for Hopkinton teen found dead

Hundreds gathered on Hopkinton Town Common on Thursday, May 6, to call for justice for Mikayla Miller, the 16-year-old Black girl who was found dead in the woods near her home the morning of April 18 after an alleged physical altercation with a group of teenagers the prior evening. Hand...
Chelmsford, MAWilmington Apple

Middlesex Sheriff’s Office’s Summer Youth Public Safety Academy Will Be Virtual Again This Summer

CHELMSFORD, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be offering a free, virtual Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) once again this summer. “While our goal had been to host an in-person camp this summer, it takes months of planning to properly prepare for a high-quality learning experience like YPSA,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “With limited guidance available to us early in the planning process on how summer camps could safely operate and what compliance measures might look like, we decided the best decision was to follow the successful model we implemented last year when we held a series of free, virtual YPSA sessions.”
Massachusetts StateHerald-Palladium

Massachusetts mom wants outside review of Black teen's death

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Family members and activists are demanding answers in the death of a Black teen whose body was found near her home in a Boston suburb last month. Authorities said they have not determined how 16-year-old Mikayla Miller died. Her body was found on April 18 in a wooded area roughly a mile from her home in Hopkinton. County prosecutors have said they are awaiting a medical examiner's report before reaching any conclusions.
Hopkinton, MATurnto10.com

Police look for missing teen, possibly heading to Rhode Island

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Hopkinton Police Department in Massachusetts are looking to find a missing teenager that may be headed to Rhode Island. The department said on Saturday he was last seen at about 2 p.m. Officers said 15-year-old Gabriel Lee is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches...
Hopkinton, MABoston Herald

Mom of dead Hopkinton teen has open assault case: records show

The Hopkinton mother accusing the DA’s office of misconduct faces a July hearing on an open domestic violence case in Framingham District Court, where she’s charged with assaulting one of her children. Calvina Strothers, 41, faces a charge of assault and battery on a family member in Framingham District Court,...
Hopkinton, MATurnto10.com

Missing teenager found after he goes missing in Rehoboth, police say

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Hopkinton Police Department in Massachusetts said a missing teenager has been found after he went missing Saturday afternoon. The department said he was last seen at about 2 p.m. and may have been heading to Rhode Island. Officers said 15-year-old Gabriel Lee was described as...