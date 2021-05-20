newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Tax changes would boost IRS monitoring of cryptocurrency use

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

The Biden administration is taking steps to ensure Americans who pay for goods or services with cryptocurrencies don’t sidestep the tax man.

The Treasury Department issued a report Thursday that outlines measures. Among the proposed changes, businesses that receive “cryptoassets” with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would have to report it to the IRS. That’s something businesses already have to do when with cash transactions of $10,000 or more.

The report explains that while the share of business transactions that involve cryptocurrency remains small, the new reporting requirement is necessary to discourage businesses from concealing such transactions from the IRS in the future.

The report notes that cryptocurrency “already poses a significant problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly, including tax evasion.”

Another policy change would require payment-services providers to file Form 1099 reports in order to discourage businesses from attempting to hide their income by using alternatives to traditional banks.

Digital currencies were holding on to gains late Thursday after the release of the Treasury Department report. The price of Bitcoin was up 2.5% to roughly $40,401, according to the online brokerage Coinbase. A day earlier, the price of Bitcoin and other digital currencies fell sharply after China’s banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

459K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Cash Transactions#Tax Policy#Online Transactions#Americans#The Treasury Department#Monitoring#Business Transactions#Businesses#Traditional Banks#Digital Currencies#Illegal Activity#Outlines Measures#Alternatives#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Country
China
Related
EconomyIbj.com

IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash

Keywords Audits / Coronavirus Outbreak / Federal Government / IRS / Taxes. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
U.S. PoliticsCoinDesk

A Central Bank Digital Currency Would Be Bad for the US

Among the many arguments for why this is necessary is that the U.S. is losing ground to China, whose government has a national blockchain strategy, including a real-world prototype central bank digital currency (CBDC). While these arguments are valid, they miss the larger point, which is that by today’s hyper-competitive digital currency and blockchain standards, the U.S. may not be a laggard at all, but rather is already winning the race for the future of money and payments.
Income TaxWXIA 11 Alive

2020 tax returns due to the IRS on May 17

WASHINGTON — Americans have until Monday, May 17 to file their 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Do I Have To Pay Taxes On Bitcoin?

While many joke about that unfortunate boating accident that magically makes all bitcoin disappear, the vast majority of us know that as the popular meme goes, “One does not simply not pay taxes.” This article is geared toward the U.S. tax code, as the way bitcoin is treated varies depending on jurisdiction. Once the IRS declared that virtual currency, such as bitcoin, would be taxed as “property” and not currency, it became the obligation of bitcoin holders to pay taxes on any gains (See IRS Notice 2014-21, Guidance on Virtual Currency, March 25, 2014).
Income TaxPosted by
Forbes

A Capital Gains Tax Might Not Impact Many, But Those It Would Hit Face Significant Changes

The capital gains tax looks like its set to rise, and that could trigger both major headaches and shifts in investing strategy for those impacted by the hike. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced his plan for higher levies on capital gains. Under the President’s proposal, the top capital gains tax rate would increase from 23.8% to 43.4% for those earning over $1 million. The White House said that the increased revenue will help fund the President’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan – a new stimulus proposal that includes extending and enhancing tax credits for families, such as the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.
Income TaxBoston Globe

Tax day arrives with the IRS behind on millions of returns

(Bloomberg) -- Monday brings a close to what tax advisers have dubbed the “never-ending tax season,” with the IRS scrambling to cope with repeated changes in law that offered just a foretaste of the challenges to come -- with President Joe Biden pressing for a raft of higher levies and stepped-up audits.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Hill

Financial market transactions should not be taxed or restricted

During a week in which the Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 averages reached record highs, Congress held yet another hearing to fix “problems” in the financial markets, including the imposition of a financial transaction tax (FTT) and stricter regulations on short selling. The May 6, 2021 House Financial Services Committee hearing was the third on “market volatility,” which was also the subject of a March 9, 2021 Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing.
Income Taxucbjournal.com

IRS extends tax deadlines for six UC counties

WASHINGTON – Victims of this spring’s storms and tornadoes in Tennessee will have until Aug. 2, 2021, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the IRS...
U.S. PoliticsBusiness Insider

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is under investigation by the Justice Department and the IRS, report says

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by the US Justice Department and the IRS, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The agencies haven't accused Binance of any wrongdoing, the report said. Officials who investigate money laundering and tax offenses have sought information from individuals with insight into Binance's business. See...
Income TaxColumbus Dispatch

Federal tax refunds going out to taxpayer who paid taxes on 2020 unemployment benefits

Federal tax refunds have started going out to taxpayers who paid taxes on their unemployment benefits when they filed their 2020 tax return. Typically, unemployment benefits are considered taxable income. But the stimulus plan enacted by Congress in March exempted $10,200 in benefits for taxpayers for last year with an income of up to $150,000. For married couples filing jointly, $20,400 in benefits can be exempted.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Monthly Stimulus Checks Set To Go Out To Millions On July 15

The direct payments are part of the enhanced tax credit that was included in the president's American Rescue Plan, the same $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that brought many a third stimulus check. Because of the credit, eligible parents will be sent $300 each month for every child they have under the age of six, and $250 monthly for each kid ages 6 to 17. Starting in July, the checks will go out every month on the 15th, unless that day falls on a holiday or a weekend. The payments will run through December, and perhaps even longer, and for many will be direct deposits, but for some will be paper checks or debit cards.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Cryptocurrency traders under investigation by the IRS

• The Internal Revenue Service earned more than $5.6 million. • IRS cited Circle and Kraken to justify income from 2016. With the rise of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies, the Internal Revenue Service has turned its sights on cryptocurrency traders. The IRS wants to get its monies from these traders who sneak in profits without paying taxes. The use of cryptocurrencies in this manner has always been a problem with cryptocurrencies, but it is only about to be considered by the IRS.
Currenciesimcgrupo.com

The Rise of Cryptocurrencies, Advantage for Businesses as Bitcoin Could Replace Gold

Bitcoin is often looked upon and talked about with the term “digital gold”. With bitcoin prices floating between the 50 and 60 -thousand-dollar mark per unit conversations have been had about how one day this cryptocurrency could end up replacing gold, the precious yellow metal as a go-to safe haven investment. With industries all across the business boards such including online sports betting sites all using bitcoin as one of their accepted currencies for their fans to bet on NFL games, could we be on the way to the proper establishment of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins as one of the world’s leading options for money usage?