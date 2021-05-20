newsbreak-logo
Focus Shifts From Large COVID-19 Vaccine Sites to Pop-Up Events

By Lili Zheng
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 20 hours ago
As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine decreases, health leaders in Tarrant County are shifting their focus from large-scale mass vaccination sites to more pop-up vaccine events. The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth ('HSC') and Tarrant County have launched a new feature on their vaccine information website, which allows businesses and organizations to request pop-up events be held at their location.

