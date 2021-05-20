newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 4 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials said the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,751 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll remained at 1,297.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.

“The mask mandate remains in place here on the Navajo Nation,” Nez said in a statement Thursday. “As I’ve stated before, wearing a mask makes you a warrior in this fight against COVID-19. If we continue to take precautions and get more of our people vaccinated, we will get through this pandemic sooner than later.”

