Jade Bird Set to Release Sophomore Album, ‘Different Kinds of Light’, This Summer

By Holly G
102.3 The Bull
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

British singer-songwriter Jade Bird will be releasing her sophomore album through Glassnote Records, she confirmed on Thursday (May 20). The new record, titled Different Kinds of Light, has a release date of Aug. 13. Bird wrote Different Kinds of Light in Japan, Mexico, Nashville and upstate New York, "adding pieces...

102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

