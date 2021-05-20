newsbreak-logo
Surprise, AZ

Cash tribute, blues band finish month at I and J Fountain

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI and J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise, hosts two more big shows this month:. • All In Cash, a “Man In BlacK’ tribute show from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 22. The show opens with the distinct reminiscent “Boom Chicka Boom” sound as the rich, soulful,...

Phoenix, AZmetalinjection

How ROB HALFORD Turned an Obscure Metal Band into the Biggest Band in Phoenix Overnight

Rob Halford has always had a soft spot in his heart for Phoenix. In the early 80s, (as detailed in chapter ten of his memoir Confess), Halford spoke about his time in Phoenix, which he started visiting on the regular around 1981. For the last three decades, Halford has called Paradise Valley, Arizona (about twenty minutes from Phoenix), home, usually spending the summers at his residence in Walsall, England. In the very early 80s, Halford was still enjoying the hedonistic metalhead lifestyle partying all night and hitting up local metal clubs in Phoenix like Mr. Lucky's – one of the city's most legendary clubs, featuring a giant sign lit with a rather terrifying-looking court jester welcoming you in. Not unlike the equally intimidating clown that still hangs here in Seattle at the beloved punk venue, The Funhouse.
Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Jim Breuer brings laughter to The Vista

Stand up comedian Jim Breuer stops in Surprise on his “Freedom of Laughter” tour. He will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at The Vista Center for the Arts, 15660 N. Parkview Place. Tickets are available at ci.ovationtix.com/35306/production/1027536?performanceId=10527765. This will be Breuer’s only Arizona stop on the tour. He...
Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Rose Band set for Surprise show

Where: Chef Peters Bistro, 17300 N. Sun Village Parkway, Surprise. The Priscilla Rose Band perform their blend of classic rock and pop in Surprise. The combo will play at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Chef Peters Bistro, 17300 N. Sun Village Parkway. “Well, they asked us back, so we...
Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Surprise theater takes a 2nd look at Doll House

“A Doll’s House Part 2” is performed May 12-30 at Stage Left Productions. Performances are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $28 for reserved seating and may be purchased online at stageleftaz.com or over the phone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
Animalsyourvalley.net

Butterflies alight at WHAM gallery this month

WHAM Art Association, a local artist gallery, is hosting for the first time in the West Valley a Butterfly Invasion and Garden Party. More than 2,700 paper butterflies designed by local artists of all ages and abilities hang throughout the WHAM’s local Artist Gallery. When you visit you will see the butterflies along with the juried artist community Arizona interpretation of “Arizona In Bloom” Art Exhibit currently on display.
Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Latest Imprint exhibit explores impact of Latino, Xicanx culture

West Valley Arts Imprint: Viva La Cultura, an eight-month celebration of the impact of Latino and Xicanx culture on American culture highlighted through shared stories and artistic expression, will kick off Saturday, May 1, with a half-day festival at The Arts HQ Gallery, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza in Surprise.