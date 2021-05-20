Why Raheem Mostert Will Have a Bounce Back 2021 Season
Raheem Mostert didn't live up to expectations in 2020. I blame myself. I said the 49ers should start Mostert and give him 15 carries per game. I said he could lead the entire NFL in rushing if given the opportunity. And the 49ers clearly listened, because I'm an honorary quality control coach, and ...Continue reading.www.49erswebzone.com