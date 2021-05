Nearly five years after the Brexit referendum, and in the five months since Brexit itself, there has been little debate about the future of the City, the financial centre of London. Those who voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union believe, whatever the evidence to the contrary, that the impact will be minimal, and that the warnings of job losses and business relocation are exaggerated. Remain voters are programmed to think the opposite and, whatever the evidence to the contrary, forecast gloom and doom. What can we learn from what has actually happened?