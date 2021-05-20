newsbreak-logo
Charlottesville, VA

Preview of Summer into the Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
NBC 29 News
 22 hours ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The warmth and preview of Summer will continue and take us through the weekend. A big ridge in the jet stream and high pressure over the East will keep us our temperatures well above average for May. More 80s and sunshine Friday. This weekend, at or just above 90 for most locations. While very warm to hot, the humidity will remain fairly low. Overall, a largely dry weather stretch looks to continue. At this time, a front nearing the region on Monday will touch off some scattered showers and a few storms. Turning hot again by the middle of next week.

www.nbc29.com
Charlottesville, VA
Chance, VA
