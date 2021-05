PERRY COUNTY – Perry County Council on Aging is now accepting reservations for their New Orleans, La., bus tour. The bus will depart on Sunday, Sept. 26, from a local location that is yet to be confirmed. The seven day/six night trip will visit all of the highlights of NOLA including Mardi Gras World, The French Quarter, Houmas House Plantation and Gardens, Cafe Du Monde, the National World War II Museum and more.