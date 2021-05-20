newsbreak-logo
U.K.

Young British people want to ditch the monarchy, poll suggests

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Young people in Britain no longer think the country should keep the monarchy and more now want an elected head of state, with their mood souring over the last couple of years, a poll on Friday showed. The British monarchy traces its history back to William the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British People#Wales#Monarchy#British Royal Family#Uk#Britain#Kingdoms#Reuters#Windsors#Younger Britons#Polls#Country#England#Younger Generations#London#Sentiment#Crisis#William
