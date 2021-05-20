Young British people want to ditch the monarchy, poll suggests

Queen Elizabeth must now mourn the death of the new puppy that was meant to help her cope with the death of her late husband Prince Philip. The monarch adopted two dorgis—a cross between a corgi and a dachshund—in February, shortly after her husband was taken to the hospital, naming one Fergus after her WWI veteran uncle and the second Muick, pronounced Mick, after one of her favorite places, Lock Muick at Balmoral Castle, her estate in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It was thought that the Queen had given up getting new dogs after her corgi Vulcan died in October of last year; however, her son Prince Andrew gifted her these two puppies to keep her company after Philip fell ill. But over the weekend, it seems that Fergus, who was around five months old, died suddenly. A Windsor Castle insider told The Sun, “The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband. On top of that there’s been the problems with her grandson, Harry.”