newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Thompson school superintendent Marc Schaffer rated ‘highly effective,’ given another 3-year contract

By Pamela Johnson
ReporterHerald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thompson school board ranked Superintendent Marc Schaffer “highly effective” and then approved a new three-year contract at their meeting on Wednesday. The Board of Education met in closed session before the regular meeting to evaluate Schaffer, and then announced at the start of the regular meeting, in open session, that the six board members rated him 3.52 out of 4, or highly effective, based on student achievement, leadership, stewardship of district resources, support of employees and inclusive and supportive culture.

www.reporterherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents#School Districts#School Leadership#Executive President#School Education#School Teachers#The Board Of Education#Dr Schaffer#Board President#Board Members#District Resources#Student Achievement#Licensed Employees#Salary Contribution#Stewardship#June#July#Closed Session
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Pickerington, OHDublin Villager

Pickerington school board, teachers union agree to two-year contract

Pickerington Schools' teachers and other non-administrative certified staff will receive 2% raises each of the next two years, following a new deal between their union and the district. The board of education voted unanimously May 17 to approve the two-year labor contract with the Pickerington Education Association, starting with the...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

SISD board discusses plans for next school year and naming of superintendent

EL PASO, Texas -- The Socorro Independent School District discussed a number of key items during a school board meeting Tuesday night, but took no action. Those discussions included developing the plan for the 2021/2022 school year amid the decline for Covid cases in the Borderland and vaccination for school-aged kids. Another item up for The post SISD board discusses plans for next school year and naming of superintendent appeared first on KVIA.
EducationReporterHerald.com

Marc Schaffer: Thompson School District students faced year with poise, positivity

Greetings, Thompson School District community. Welcome to May and our final days of the 2020-2021 school year. While there are many words and phrases I can use to describe this school year, the word that most immediately comes to mind is the word “proud.” I am so very proud of our students, who have faced this school year with courage, poise and positivity. They have been adaptable and agile while also being engaged and consummate learners. From our preschoolers to our graduating seniors, our students have been pioneers in helping to launch our first-ever start of the school year in a virtual setting, all while progressing and growing in their abilities and skills to move forward. Our students are state and national champions both in the classroom and through athletics and activities. They have earned numerous scholarships, awards, recognitions and commendations and have been involved in community service, fundraising and community-based projects. New friendships have been built, new skills and talents have been realized, and our students have faced this school year head-on. While this year was unique and different, it was, in many ways, familiar and typical. I am proud of each of our students for what they have accomplished this school year.
Mercer Island, WAMercer Island Reporter

Superintendent Colosky will retire after the next school year

Mercer Island School District Superintendent Donna Colosky has announced that she plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. She has spent 36 years working in public education, including the last four on Mercer Island. In a May 12 online message to school district students, staff, families...
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Letter from Malone superintendent outlines plan for next school year

MALONE — A letter from the superintendent of the Malone Central School District outlines the administration’s plans for the 2021-2022 school year. According to the letter from Superintendent Jerry Griffin, sent to parents via the school district’s communication tool, ParentSquare, the plan is to have all schools in the district open for in-person instruction five days a week, in the fall.
Putnam County, TNnewstalk941.com

PCSS Director Of Schools Named Regional Superintendent Of The Year

The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents has named Putnam County’s Corby King the 2022 Upper Cumberland Superintendent of the Year. King was one of the eight nominees for the award. Putnam County School Board Chair Lynn Mchenry said in a release that the board is thankful for his leadership while navigating the past year.
Brecksville, OHscriptype.com

Split board renews superintendent contract

The Brecksville-Broadview Heights school board voted 3-2 in favor of renewing Superintendent Joelle Magyar’s contract through 2025. According to the terms of the new agreement, Magyar will receive a 2% pay raise every year starting in 2022 for the next four years. She currently earns a salary of $168,547. By the end of her contract in July 2025, her salary will be just over $182,000.
Knightstown, INCourier-Times

Superintendent reflects on past school year

Due to the Knightstown High School Top 15 Banquet that took place on Tuesday, the Charles A. Beard School Corporation School Board met an hour before their originally scheduled time. Central Office Executive Assistant Carol Robertson was recognized for all her hard work at Charles A. Beard School Corporation. The...
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

Tuslaw BOE accepts superintendent's retirement, offers new 5-year contract

KEY ACTION Approved the retirement of Superintendent Melissa Marconi and later offered her a new five-year contract beginning Aug. 1. DISCUSSION Marconi's existing contract expires July 31 and she is eligible for retirement. She returns as permitted by the State Teachers Retirement System, State Employees Retirement System and Ohio Revised Code.
Sussex County, NJNew Jersey Herald

Sussex County's Superintendent of the Year headed to Sparta schools

FREDON — Matt Beck admitted that it was "humbling and uncomfortable at the same time" when he announced to his peers the 2020-21 Sussex County Superintendent of the Year — because the name he read was his own. Beck, the president of the county Superintendents’ Roundtable Association and outgoing superintendent...
Caldwell, OHYour Radio Place

Caldwell Board of Education names new Superintendent, approves 3 year contract with teachers

CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell School District will have a new superintendent starting August 1, 2021. The Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education approved a three-year contract for Greg Gifford as their new superintendent at their regular meeting Tuesday evening, May 11. Gifford will replace Casey Cottrill who is leaving to take another position. Gifford comes to Caldwell from Morgan Local High School where he currently serves as principal. He is a 1999 graduate of Morgan Local High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio Valley University in Parkersburg and his master’s degree from Muskingum University. The new superintendent and his wife, Maggie, have two children. Maggie is a first grade teacher at Morgan Local.
Oswego, ILaroundptown.com

PLT#3 Superintendent Leaving

PLT#3 District Superintendent Dr. John Petzke announced on Monday that he has submitted his resignation. Petzke is currently completing his first year as district leader. In a letter to district families Petzke said, “You have a unique and special community with much to be proud of. I am disappointed that my time here was so short — this was quite a surprise for me as well, but opportunity knocks when you least expect it.”