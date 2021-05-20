Thompson school superintendent Marc Schaffer rated ‘highly effective,’ given another 3-year contract
The Thompson school board ranked Superintendent Marc Schaffer “highly effective” and then approved a new three-year contract at their meeting on Wednesday. The Board of Education met in closed session before the regular meeting to evaluate Schaffer, and then announced at the start of the regular meeting, in open session, that the six board members rated him 3.52 out of 4, or highly effective, based on student achievement, leadership, stewardship of district resources, support of employees and inclusive and supportive culture.www.reporterherald.com