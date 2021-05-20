Thompson school superintendent Marc Schaffer rated ‘highly effective,’ given another 3-year contract

Greetings, Thompson School District community. Welcome to May and our final days of the 2020-2021 school year. While there are many words and phrases I can use to describe this school year, the word that most immediately comes to mind is the word “proud.” I am so very proud of our students, who have faced this school year with courage, poise and positivity. They have been adaptable and agile while also being engaged and consummate learners. From our preschoolers to our graduating seniors, our students have been pioneers in helping to launch our first-ever start of the school year in a virtual setting, all while progressing and growing in their abilities and skills to move forward. Our students are state and national champions both in the classroom and through athletics and activities. They have earned numerous scholarships, awards, recognitions and commendations and have been involved in community service, fundraising and community-based projects. New friendships have been built, new skills and talents have been realized, and our students have faced this school year head-on. While this year was unique and different, it was, in many ways, familiar and typical. I am proud of each of our students for what they have accomplished this school year.