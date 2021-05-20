newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Dun & Bradstreet relocating to Jacksonville bringing with it 500 jobs

By Lorena Inclán, Action News Jax
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 20 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dun & Bradstreet made it official Thursday; its new headquarters is moving from New Jersey to Jacksonville.

The news comes after the financial data analytics company was acquired by a group of investors including Black Knight which already based in Jacksonville.

Dun & Bradstreet has been around for 180 years, former employees include U.S. presidents including Abe Lincoln.

CEO Anthony Jabbour, who’s also the CEO at Black Knight, said they’re seeing a shift of talent moving to the south.

“We currently aren’t in the southeast U.S so it’ll give us a great opportunity to capture some of that talent that is moving here,” said Jabbour.

Once the company moves to Jacksonville it’ll create 500 jobs that pay an average salary of $77,000.

Action News Jax Lorena Inclán asked if most of those positions will be filled by locals.

“Well we wouldn’t relocate if we couldn’t get them from here,” said Jabbour.

Dun & Bradstreet said it will make a $77 million capital investment in its new headquarters.

Mayor Lenny Curry said his office is currently working on an incentives proposal to bring before city council.

“We believe this will lead to even more down the road and it puts us on the map additionally to other companies,” said Curry.

It’s still unclear where exactly the new HQ will go but Jabbour said they’ve narrowed it down to a few places.

“We’re hoping to make a decision maybe summertime and then be in it by the fall,” he said.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
New Jersey State
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Headquarters#Fla#Dun Bradstreet#Black Knight#Hq#Ceo Anthony Jabbour#Mayor Lenny Curry#Talent#City Council#Investors#U S Presidents#Incl N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Jacksonville, FLbizjournals

Bradley Weeber, PE, LEED AP

Vice President / Shareholder at England, Thims & Miller Inc. (Jacksonville, FL) Brad, Executive Leadership Team Member, is hyper-focused on supporting growth and creating exceptional communities. His team provides clients concierge service while presenting cost effective solutions for project challenges. Brad’s passion for excellence allows him to see the big picture yet focus on the minute details as needed. He understands the land development process and is involved with many of the region’s transformational projects, including Nocatee, Silverleaf, and the Town Center.
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Marina San Pablo Condominium Association Inc., 14402 Marina San Pablo Place S., contractor is Tropical Enclosures by Master Screens Inc., install pergola, $20,000. JEA Headquarters, 225 N. Pearl St., contractor is Ryan Cos. US Inc., 162,741 square feet, new eight-story shell building, $31.09 million. Restaurants. Pepe’s Hacienda & Restaurant, 3615...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

2021 Child Tax Credit Calculator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 39 million households will see a bump in their household income come July 15 when the expanded Child Tax Credit begins, the Treasury Department announced on Monday. Households with children will see monthly payments of as much as $300 per child for children under 6 and...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Farm Share holding 4 food distribution events in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be giving out food to Floridians in need at four drive-thru events across the Jacksonville area this week, the food bank announced Monday. Through these Farm Share food distribution events, individuals and families struggling to make ends meet will get fresh produce and non-perishable...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Delores Weaver works to raise money for Duval school name changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville philanthropist Delores Barr Weaver has issued a fundraising challenge to help raise money to rename several Duval County schools. Weaver, the wife of former Jacksonville Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver who has donated to a number of causes across the city, has pledged to contribute $50,000 through a 2-1 match, challenging the community to step forward with $100,000 to unlock her gift, according to the Jacksonville Public Education Fund.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Mail processing is moving out of Gainesville. Here’s how that might affect delivery.

If you feel that Gainesville's mail service has slowed down in recent years, you may be in for an even greater slowdown in the near future. Gainesville's mail-processing is headed to Jacksonville, as part of the United States Postal Service’s consolidation of resources. Though the post office said this won’t have an impact on USPS employees, it could take longer for residents to receive expected mail.
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida COVID-19 weekly cases drop by nearly half over past month

Florida's weekly COVID-19 cases plunged by nearly half compared to one month ago, while the vaccination drive began reaching a new population this week during the state's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Duval County drew closer to a new milestone, on pace to surpass 100,000 COVID-19 infections within one...