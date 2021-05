Body May 13 – Twenty-six employees of Ponca City Public Schools were honored at the May Board of Education meeting. The district hosted a reception prior to the BOE meeting and each retiree was honored during the meeting. Each retiree was recognized for their years of service to the district and Shelley Arrott shared entertaining stories about each retiree provided by colleagues and supervisors. Each employee was presented with a token of appreciation, an honorary clock, for all the time they invested in the children of Ponca City.