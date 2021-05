Think about your favorite t-shirt. It may be pristine, color-faded or even full of holes — but its design definitely tells a story. When it comes to merch, that story is typically about cult brands, fandom and personal identity. Whether it’s a much-loved band tee, a favorite sports team, or meaningful slogan supporting a cause, we wear our hearts on our fronts, backs and sleeves. Recent research from 99designs shows that small businesses are leveraging the marketing power of brilliantly branded merch more than ever before. From hospitality to the arts, entrepreneurs are channeling a behavior more familiar to iconic brands than small businesses to get through tough times, find new revenue streams and create physical connections with customers.