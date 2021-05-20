Flash Flood Warning issued for Amite, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Amite; Wilkinson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zachary, Jackson, Clinton, Centreville, Woodville, Slaughter, Wilson, Norwood, Spillman and Pride. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS