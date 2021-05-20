Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 200 PM MDT. * At 1239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Larimer County, and including the Cameron Peak burn area and along Long Draw Rd.