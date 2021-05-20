newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Northeast Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL WELD COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northeast of Purcell, or 25 miles southeast of Cheyenne, moving north at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hereford.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
City
Hereford, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#18 30 00#North Central Weld County#Northwest Weld County#Winds#Doppler Radar#Cheyenne#Mdt#Severity#Purcell#Penny Size Hail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 200 PM MDT. * At 1239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Larimer County, and including the Cameron Peak burn area and along Long Draw Rd.
Morgan County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Weld by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Weld A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WELD AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 838 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orchard, or 16 miles west of Fort Morgan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Jackson Reservoir, Orchard, Riverside Reservoir, Weldona and Goodrich. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Larimer County, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Recent rain and snow easing drought in Larimer County

The past few wet months are making a dent in Larimer County’s drought conditions. According to drought.gov, 53,118 people in the county are still affected by drought, down 36.4% since last week and down since last month. The website reports that 17.7% of people in Larimer County are currently impacted...
Weld County, COThe Tribune

Wet weather, maybe thunder in Weld County forecast through Tuesday

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for much of Weld County through Tuesday night with a steady rain/snow mix and maybe a thunderstorm, but little or no snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder Forecast Office. While the NWS is calling for rain and snow showers before...