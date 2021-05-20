Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Northeast Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL WELD COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northeast of Purcell, or 25 miles southeast of Cheyenne, moving north at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hereford.alerts.weather.gov