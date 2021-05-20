'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 20

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is back on an upward trajectory thanks to the reopening of the economy. And because the Federal Reserve has hinted that it could tighten its monetary policy if the economy continues to show improvement, a concern over inflation is moderating. Considering this, we think outperforming DJIA stocks Cisco (CSCO), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), and Dow Inc. (DOW) are uniquely positioned to deliver solid returns in the coming months. Let’s discuss.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has gained 11.4% year-to-date because investors are growing increasingly confident that the nascent economic recovery is solid. In fact, the Federal Reserve officials said during their April meeting that they would discuss tightening feds monetary policy if the economy continues to make rapid progress.