'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 20

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 1 day ago

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) is going higher from here. The stock recovered on Thursday after plummeting in the after-hours trading and Lebenthal sees that as a huge tell the stock is going higher. Karen Firestone said salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM)...

Premarket Movers Friday - Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, Foot Locker

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, Foot Locker and AT&T. Stock futures rose Friday as signs of recovery for the U.S. economy buoyed optimism and overshadowed lingering fears of higher inflation. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday. 1. Datadog...
Benzinga

Why Palo Alto Networks Is Trading Higher Today

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is trading higher Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and raised its guidance. What Happened: Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.28 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.06 billion.
Benzinga

Why Datadog's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) is trading higher Friday after the stock was upgraded. What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh upgraded Datadog from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $111 price target. The stock should rebound from its recent sell-off to set new all-time highs, Singh said in a note.
Top Analyst Reports for Cisco, Sanofi & Charles Schwab

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Sanofi (SNY), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Nvidia Declares 4-For-1 Stock Split

Nvidia Corp. on Friday said its board declared a 4-for-1 stock split in a bid to make owning the graphics-chip maker's shares more affordable for investors and its employees. The Santa Clara, Calif., company said the split is subject to shareholder approval of a proposal to increase the number of authorized shares to four billion from the current two billion.
Benzinga

'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On IBB And Gilead

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Tim Seymour spoke about a possible break out in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB). He said traders should be defensive in a high multiple environment and they're buying the ETF because in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) they have an exciting pipeline and a great balance sheet. They have the same thing in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) although it has been dead money and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a high growth company with a catalyst, said Seymour.
WSB Radio

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row. Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower. The Nasdaq gave back 0.5% and the Dow Jones Indsutrial Average rose 0.4%. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.62%.
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/21/2021

Today investors will be closing out the week, focusing on the Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), Markit services PMI, and existing home sales. The following public companies are slated to release quarterly earnings reports today, May 21:. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH -- $82.06) provides management and technology...
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Ask any tenured investor and they'll tell you the key to generating significant wealth on Wall Street isn't being right often, but rather being very, very right on a handful of stocks. Having the foresight to identify game-changing companies, and staying firm on your conviction over many years, if not decades, is one of the easiest ways to gain your financial freedom.
3 Outperforming Stocks in the Dow Jones with Buy Ratings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is back on an upward trajectory thanks to the reopening of the economy. And because the Federal Reserve has hinted that it could tighten its monetary policy if the economy continues to show improvement, a concern over inflation is moderating. Considering this, we think outperforming DJIA stocks Cisco (CSCO), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), and Dow Inc. (DOW) are uniquely positioned to deliver solid returns in the coming months. Let’s discuss.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has gained 11.4% year-to-date because investors are growing increasingly confident that the nascent economic recovery is solid. In fact, the Federal Reserve officials said during their April meeting that they would discuss tightening feds monetary policy if the economy continues to make rapid progress.
Benzinga

21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 13.2% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Thursday. The company recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share. Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) shares rose 13.4% to $18.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported up to $150 million...
The 7 Hottest Tech Stocks in the Nasdaq Right Now

Investors are always looking for the next best tech stocks to buy. In some cases though, that can lead investors down the wrong path. There are plenty of low-quality, high-valuation stocks that don’t deserve to be trading at their current prices. Those are the ones that pay the real price when a bear market comes along.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 1.2% to $359.50 in after-hours trading. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)...
Baidu (BIDU) Stock: $370 Target By Benchmark

The shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) have received a price target decrease from $385 to $370 by Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) have received a price target decrease from $385 to $370 by Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
Why Cisco's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company issued weak earnings guidance. What Happened: On Wednesday, Cisco reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 82 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $12.8 billion which beat the estimate of $12.56 billion. Cisco issued earnings guidance of 81 to 83 cents per share, which was lower than the estimate of 85 cents per share.