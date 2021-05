Some things just go together: Peanut butter and jelly. Song and dance. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. That last classic combo has been long established in DC Comics canon. While casual fans may think of Harley Quinn and Joker as the ultimate duo, any dedicated consumer of pop culture knows that Harley’s true love is actually Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy. The two have often been an item—either platonic, romantic, or something in-between—in the comic book universe, but have also seen some seriously romantic storytelling in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn animated TV show.