CA drivers' cars attacked with BBs or pellets

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The windows of numerous vehicles have been shattered by BBs or pellets on Southern California freeways since April.

The shootings have occurred primarily on a 45-mile stretch of the State Route 91 freeway between Cerritos and Riverside. No injuries have been reported so far in the string of shootings, which are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said there were four more shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 60.