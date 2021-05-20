newsbreak-logo
Riverside, CA

CA drivers' cars attacked with BBs or pellets

By The Associated Press
ABC 10 News KGTV
 20 hours ago
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The windows of numerous vehicles have been shattered by BBs or pellets on Southern California freeways since April.

The shootings have occurred primarily on a 45-mile stretch of the State Route 91 freeway between Cerritos and Riverside. No injuries have been reported so far in the string of shootings, which are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said there were four more shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 60.

Bloomington, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Bloomington woman dies in Jurupa Valley crash with UPS truck

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Crash Involving UPS Truck in Jurupa Valley

A woman was killed in a crash between a sedan and a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The collision occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive...
Riverside, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Riverside pursuit ends in police shooting, no injuries reported

A Sunday evening, May 16, pursuit in Riverside ended with a police shooting, but officials said no one was injured. Riverside Police Department officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Russell Avenue when the suspect car’s driver allegedly fled by driving into a residential neighborhood, said Officer Ryan Railsback said, spokesman for the department. An occupant of the car then fled into a house in the 4300 block of Houghton Avenue.
Riverside, CAmynewsla.com

Riverside Pursuit Ends in Police Shooting, Suspect Arrest

A police pursuit ended Sunday evening with police gunfire and a motorist arrested. Riverside police tried to make a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Russell Avenue but the driver continued on, fleeing into a neighborhood, Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback told the Press Enterprise. The motorist...
Riverside, CAmynewsla.com

Person Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 91 Freeway

A person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Riverside. It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on the eastbound freeway near the Van Buren Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Further details about the crash...
Menifee, CAValley News

Fire damages Menifee home

A fire damaged a home in Menifee, Saturday, May 15. Firefighters dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the 24800 block of Sunset Vista Avenue had the blaze contained at 8:20 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters said they would be at the scene for approximately two hours for overhaul. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.