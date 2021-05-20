newsbreak-logo
Chariton, IA

By Spencer Dirks
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services for Jon Paul Miller, 72, of Chariton, Iowa will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Columbia Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Columbia Community Center until 6:00 p.m.

