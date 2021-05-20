newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Gig Boom: Dallas Ranks in the Top 10 Markets for Skilled Independent Worker Revenues

By Alex Edwards
dallasinnovates.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFreelancers in Dallas—and across the state of Texas—are thriving more so than the rest of the country, even despite the challenges that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic. Newly released data from Fiverr International, an online marketplace that hosts paid gigs to ‘change how the world works together,’ shows that Dallas has one of the largest shares of independent worker revenues coming in from those who provide professional services. The city came in at No. 7 for both population (158,490) and revenue compared to the other top 30 markets.

dallasinnovates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Charlotte, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Total Revenue#Tax Revenue#Business Services#Dallas Ranks#Fiverr International#Rockbridge Associates#The U S Census Bureau#Covid#Ga#Wa#Mi#Dallas Innovates#Nv#Skilled Freelancers#Skilled Independents#Professional Services#Income#Online Marketplace#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Politics
Related
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Law.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Posted by
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Texas StateNew Haven Register

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statefox4news.com

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas on Sunday

DALLAS - There is encouraging news about the state of the pandemic in Texas. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Even though state reporting lags by a few days and some of the larger counties don’t report data on the weekends, the fact that there were no deaths is significant.
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Posted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Dallas News

Target matches competitors by adding beer and wine to its pickup and delivery services

Target has had one category missing from its online pickup and delivery services — beer and wine. But by the end of this month, Target said it will start offering beer, wine and hard seltzers for same-day pickup and drive-up services at more than 1,200 of its 1,900 stores, and for delivery through Shipt from 600 stores, including those in Dallas-Fort Worth.
fortworthbusiness.com

Military-focused mortgage services group opens in DFW

AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC (AMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the longest-standing not-for-profit member-owned association dedicated to serving the military community, is announcing the opening of a new branch location in Addison. The new branch is located at 15851 Dallas Parkway, Suite 350, Addison, 75001.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Amazon is Taking More Shipping Space at DFW Airport

Amazon is planting its flag at another big shipping center near DFW International Airport. The e-commerce giant is building out 372,835 square feet of warehouse space at 3500 S. Airfield Dr. in Irving. The shipping center is in a new industrial building constructed at the south end of the airport by Chicago-based Logistics Property Co.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

In Expo Park, PAO Projects Wants to Help Foster Emergent Artists in Dallas

Peter Augustus Owen wants to provide space for new artists at PAO Projects, the contemporary art gallery he recently opened in Exposition Park. The idea for the venue came from his experiences with nontraditional artists who didn’t fit into what he described as the “machine of contemporary art galleries.” He saw plenty of these artists while working in marketing and PR in Asia for Perrotin, a well-known chain with art galleries in Paris, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. While there, Owen came up with his idea to provide a platform for the Asian artists he encountered in the United States. The result was PAO Projects, which celebrated its first opening last weekend.
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.