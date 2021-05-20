Gig Boom: Dallas Ranks in the Top 10 Markets for Skilled Independent Worker Revenues
Freelancers in Dallas—and across the state of Texas—are thriving more so than the rest of the country, even despite the challenges that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic. Newly released data from Fiverr International, an online marketplace that hosts paid gigs to ‘change how the world works together,’ shows that Dallas has one of the largest shares of independent worker revenues coming in from those who provide professional services. The city came in at No. 7 for both population (158,490) and revenue compared to the other top 30 markets.dallasinnovates.com