Design

LEGO Ideas Your Friendly Neighborhood Comic Book Hero Contest

By Allen "Tormentalous" Tran
The Brick Fan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO has kicked off a new Spider-Man comic book contest over on LEGO Ideas and there are some awesome prizes to be won. LEGO wants you to build or draw a comic book cover that is Spider-Man related to celebrate the release of the Daily Bugle (76178). The cover should be an original design and not a recreation of an existing comic book cover and it should include Spider-Man/Peter Parker/Miles Morales and other Spider-Man related characters.

