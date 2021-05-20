LEGO Ideas Your Friendly Neighborhood Comic Book Hero Contest
LEGO has kicked off a new Spider-Man comic book contest over on LEGO Ideas and there are some awesome prizes to be won. LEGO wants you to build or draw a comic book cover that is Spider-Man related to celebrate the release of the Daily Bugle (76178). The cover should be an original design and not a recreation of an existing comic book cover and it should include Spider-Man/Peter Parker/Miles Morales and other Spider-Man related characters.www.thebrickfan.com