newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

McMillan fined $25,000 for saying NBA favors Knicks' success

wcn247.com
 1 day ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hawks face the Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins Sunday at Madison Square Garden. McMillan called the Knicks one of the league’s glamour franchises, even though this is New York’s first appearance in the playoffs since 2013. McMillan said he put his team through a grueling practice where most of the officials’ calls were going against them, insinuating it will be that way in the opening round.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knicks#The League#Nba Favors Knicks#Ap#The New York Knicks#Atlanta#Success#Franchises#Madison Square Garden#Square#Favors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

LeVert's late burst helps Pacers beat Hawks 133-126

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert showed up motivated for work, determined to shake free from a recent funk that included one of Indiana's ugliest losses just 24 hours earlier. LeVert scored 31 points, including nine in the final 2:17, and the Pacers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 133-126 on Thursday night.
NBAKokomo Tribune

Pacers trying to rise above fray to secure playoff berth

The Indiana Pacers remain in a fight to secure a playoff spot heading into the final eight days of the NBA regular season. But for as many problems as the Pacers have encountered on the court during an injury-filled 31-35 campaign, issues surfaced off the court this week as well.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Coaching issues presenting themselves all over again

The Indiana Pacers seem to have found themselves in a loop of head coaching headaches. After signing former head coach Nate McMillan to an extension in last season’s NBA bubble, in what seemed like a reward for guiding them into the playoffs in a challenging season, the organization swiftly fired him without warning after they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat.
NBABlazer's Edge

Report: Kidd, Billups, and McMillan among Blazers choices to replace Stotts

According to a report, the Blazers are choosing from an impressive list of coaching candidates (Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups, Brent Barry, Dave Joerger, and former Blazers head coach Nate McMillan) to replace Terry Stotts. Stotts coached in nine seasons for the Blazers, with a winning percentage of .556. He led...
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was...
NBAMeridian Star

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) — After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can’t wait to see what it’s like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Hawks Notes: McMillan, Young, Capela, Shooting

After starting the season with a 14-20 record, the Hawks have gone 22-10 since Nate McMillan took over as the team’s head coach. The role McMillan has played in turning around Atlanta’s season hasn’t been lost on leading scorer Trae Young, who appeared on Adrian Wojnarowski’s Woj Pod this week and praised the Hawks’ head coach for “connecting with the players.”
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their Eastern...
NBAYardbarker

Trae Young expects Nate McMillan to be Hawks coach in 2021-22

After starting the season with a 14-20 record, the Hawks have gone 22-10 since Nate McMillan took over as the team’s head coach. The role McMillan has played in turning around Atlanta’s season hasn’t been lost on leading scorer Trae Young, who appeared on Adrian Wojnarowski’s Woj Pod this week and praised the Hawks’ head coach for “connecting with the players.”
NBANBC Washington

Hawks Coach Nate McMillan Has ‘Great Deal of Respect' for Russell Westbrook's Game

Nate McMillan has 'great deal of respect' for Russ' game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With Russell Westbrook one triple-double away from breaking Oscar Robertson's record, the former MVP continues to get praise from his NBA peers. Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan was the latest to compliment Westbrook...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks survive fourth quarter scare in crucial win over Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks returned to the court following a three-day absence over the weekend as they kicked off their final four-game homestand to finish the regular season with a 125-124 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Trae Young scored 36 points in addition to a 28-point performance from...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Okongwu shines, bench erupts as Hawks blast Suns

The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a playoff race for the first time since 2017, and every game matters. If anything, though, Wednesday’s tilt against the Phoenix Suns took on a bit of heightened emphasis for the Hawks, with the visitors entering the night tied for the NBA’s best record. The opening half was back-and-forth in nature, but Atlanta pulled away with impressive two-way effort in the second half, riding a huge night from the team’s bench to a 135-103 victory.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Hawks are getting healthier, and their depth is on full display

In Wednesday’s win against the Suns, every member of the Hawks’ second unit finished as a plus-28 or higher. That bench unit, which has had its fair share of struggles this season, took a nine-point lead and transformed it into a complete blowout, an impressive feat against the former No. 1 team in the Western Conference even considering the Suns were on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Nate McMillan’s case is getting stronger to be next head coach

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks have still not officially replaced Lloyd Pierce who they sacked two games prior to the All-Star break. They have no need at the moment as interim coach Nate McMillan has the club rolling with the potential of qualifying directly for the playoffs.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

SB Nation Reacts: Nate McMillan is on the Coach of the Year radar

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Atlanta Hawks fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. The Atlanta Hawks finish up the regular season on Sunday evening against the...