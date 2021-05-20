newsbreak-logo
Argentina creates strict bubble ahead of Copa America

By DEBORA REY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina's national team has created a strict protocol to protect its players and staffers from COVID-19 during next month’s Copa America. Players will stay in single rooms, the coaching staff will sleep in trailers and there will be no visits. The Argentine soccer federation (AFA) also installed giant tents that will serve as a fitness center, restaurant, COVID test center and entertainment. The tournament will be played between June 13 and July 10.

