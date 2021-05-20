Argentina creates strict bubble ahead of Copa America

Berlin [Germany], May 19 (ANI): Hertha Berlin midfielder Sami Khedira on Wednesday announced that he will be hanging up his football boots at the end of this season. "Exactly 14 years ago to the day I was able to celebrate the championship with VfB Stuttgart. That was a wonderful day, today is one that is very difficult for me personally, because my football career will be over on Saturday," the official website of Hertha Berlin quoted Khedira as saying.